Prudential Financial Inc. Has $276.40 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 184,347 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of Danaher worth $276,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,243,000 after buying an additional 1,952,233 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Danaher by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,565 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.26 on Monday, reaching $245.76. 26,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,344. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.09. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $165.25 and a one year high of $261.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

