Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lowered by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.1% of JT Stratford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $342.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,726,964. The company has a 50-day moving average of $333.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $231.47 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

