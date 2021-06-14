PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.31. 44,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,460,281. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.51. The stock has a market cap of $203.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

