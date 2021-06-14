FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $49.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The firm has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.58. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

