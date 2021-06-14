Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt raised Keywords Studios from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank raised Keywords Studios from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Investec assumed coverage on Keywords Studios in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYYWF remained flat at $$36.66 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53. Keywords Studios has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $42.00.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.