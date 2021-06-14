$561.18 Million in Sales Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will report sales of $561.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $559.30 million and the highest is $563.00 million. The GEO Group reported sales of $587.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEO. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The GEO Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,249 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $8,773,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,242 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 969.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 721,791 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 563,347 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.93. 154,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,654,229. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $848.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.72.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

