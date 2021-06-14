$276.13 Million in Sales Expected for Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) will announce sales of $276.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $277.66 million and the lowest is $274.63 million. Cardtronics reported sales of $233.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

In other news, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $37,635.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,608,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $35,028.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,605,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,167 shares of company stock valued at $161,743 in the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,820,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,854,000 after purchasing an additional 303,603 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Cardtronics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,012,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,050,000 after buying an additional 29,175 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardtronics during the first quarter valued at about $53,272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 244.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,335,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 947,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics during the first quarter valued at about $44,441,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CATM remained flat at $$38.95 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,505. Cardtronics has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.58 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.87.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

