Digitex Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.92 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Digitex Token has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00061107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.54 or 0.00792040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00043025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.22 or 0.08022249 BTC.

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Token Coin Trading

