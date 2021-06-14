Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Up 8.1%

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)’s stock price shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.96. 20,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 185,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $1,670,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $10,545,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $1,277,000.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

