Short Interest in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Declines By 69.8%

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the May 13th total of 158,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 311,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in InflaRx by 235.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of InflaRx by 77.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of InflaRx by 247.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IFRX. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

IFRX traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.19. 6,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,443. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $137.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.36.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

