FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Up to $14.57

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.57, but opened at $15.06. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLNG shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Danske raised shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). FLEX LNG had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. This is a boost from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in FLEX LNG by 20.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,434,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 585,910 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in FLEX LNG by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $12,586,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of March 15, 2021, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and three generation X dual fuel LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.