First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Down 47.2% in May

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the May 13th total of 144,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FV. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $18,049,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4,982.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,640,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,066 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,669,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,093,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 93,143 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.88. 417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,747. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $47.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.10.

