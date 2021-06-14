Short Interest in GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) Declines By 40.0%

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 70,700 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

GRNV traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,757. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17. GreenVision Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Get GreenVision Acquisition alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $101,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,360. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in GreenVision Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,795,000. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its stake in GreenVision Acquisition by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 71,229 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GreenVision Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in GreenVision Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,465,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in GreenVision Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,361,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenVision Acquisition Company Profile

As of April 1, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Helbiz, Inc.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GreenVision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenVision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.