Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will announce sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.21 billion and the highest is $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year sales of $8.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $10.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Argus increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.47.

Shares of TOL traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.51. The stock had a trading volume of 62,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,103. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.00.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $36,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,587.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 20,050 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $1,153,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,902,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,020,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,650 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,502. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after buying an additional 18,975 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 166,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 49,798 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 758.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 51,113 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

