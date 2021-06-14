Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $6.35 Million in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 725,880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

In related news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $155,625.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,321.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $221,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,193.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,126 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

EXTR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.39. 20,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,045. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 2.04. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.