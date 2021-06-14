The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 125.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,060,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,373,926 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $106,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,636.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,657,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,678,000 after buying an additional 9,101,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,691,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,067,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ GT traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $18.29. The stock had a trading volume of 82,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,427. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

