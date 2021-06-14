Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,279,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966,935 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.00% of QIAGEN worth $110,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in QIAGEN by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,212,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,293,000 after buying an additional 1,544,763 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 948,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,409,000 after buying an additional 573,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,218,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,389. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.04.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

