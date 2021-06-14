Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) PT Lowered to $5.81

Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.06 to $5.81 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “reduce” rating on the stock.
ALEAF traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.35. 150,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,914. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.40. Aleafia Health has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.07.
Aleafia Health Company Profile
