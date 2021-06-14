BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.96. BankUnited posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on BKU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $76,176.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $326,015 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKU traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.23. 5,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

