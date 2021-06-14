Starbase Price Tops $0.0131 on Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 38.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Starbase has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $35,079.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00061428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00022622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.91 or 0.00794048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00043100 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,235.39 or 0.08055634 BTC.

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

