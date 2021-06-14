Prometeus (PROM) Trading Up 8.6% Over Last Week

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $14.03 or 0.00034944 BTC on exchanges. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $230.87 million and $8.23 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00061428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00022622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.91 or 0.00794048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00043100 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,235.39 or 0.08055634 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

