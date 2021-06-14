Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,497,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,627 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Sysco worth $117,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.06. 23,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,618. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of -158.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.75. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 over the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

