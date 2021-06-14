$0.06 EPS Expected for BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 48.49% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter.

BKCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,393,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,594 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 306,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKCC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.43. 6,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,089. The stock has a market cap of $328.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.78. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

