Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 1,821,168 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 108.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,496,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821,168 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $120,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KDP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.64. The stock had a trading volume of 134,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,479. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 8,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.