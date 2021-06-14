Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 182,467 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,565,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,467 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $132,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $84.69. The stock had a trading volume of 57,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,122. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.68. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,293 shares of company stock worth $3,592,418 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.