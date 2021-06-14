Centersquare Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,128,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 649,510 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Outfront Media worth $46,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OUT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

OUT stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.53. 23,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,966. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.47.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

