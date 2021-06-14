Pura Vida Investments LLC Sells 245,801 Shares of MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL)

Pura Vida Investments LLC decreased its stake in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,342,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,801 shares during the quarter. MedAvail accounts for about 0.9% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MedAvail worth $31,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in MedAvail in the 4th quarter valued at $792,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MedAvail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,470,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in MedAvail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDVL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDVL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,844. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90. MedAvail Holdings, Inc has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $46.20.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). MedAvail had a negative net margin of 291.15% and a negative return on equity of 70.13%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that MedAvail Holdings, Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

