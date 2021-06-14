Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Purchased by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 133.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 991,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 567,201 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $76,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

RHP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.22. 7,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,092. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RHP. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

