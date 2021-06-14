Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Acquired by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 704,907 shares during the period. Agree Realty makes up 1.8% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $151,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 78.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,879 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $63,357,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,507,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,263,000.

Shares of ADC traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.42. 23,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,077. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.02. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $73.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

