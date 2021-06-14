Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 89 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 297,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $467.86.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,904,588. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $6.11 on Monday, hitting $616.00. 488,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,198,528. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $181.70 and a one year high of $900.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $652.58. The stock has a market cap of $593.41 billion, a PE ratio of 609.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

