WBI Investments Has $1.74 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

WBI Investments grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 100.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,105,000 after acquiring an additional 29,642 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 66,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

TXN traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.93. 47,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,689,492. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

