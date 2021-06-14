Equity Investment Corp Lowers Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Equity Investment Corp reduced its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 527,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen comprises 2.5% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $62,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,895,000 after buying an additional 127,523 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after buying an additional 27,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

ABC stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.23. 11,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,732. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,269 shares of company stock valued at $14,221,290 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

