Cloverfields Capital Group LP Buys 152 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.20. 35,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,545. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $84.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

