Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $454.05 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,193,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399,705 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes comprises approximately 5.3% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 2.50% of Invitation Homes worth $454,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,467,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,512,000 after purchasing an additional 157,638 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,977,000 after acquiring an additional 406,967 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,597,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,153,000 after purchasing an additional 646,585 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Invitation Homes by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,509 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,941,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,557,000 after acquiring an additional 180,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

Shares of INVH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.63. 31,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613,608. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

