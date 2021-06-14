Cloverfields Capital Group LP Acquires 1,634 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,656,000 after acquiring an additional 460,168 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,560,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,084,000 after acquiring an additional 61,280 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,243,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,375,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.63.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded up $5.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.15. The company had a trading volume of 42,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,396. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.06. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of -62.47 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $371,794.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,409.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,720 shares of company stock valued at $43,206,327. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

