Roble Belko & Company Inc Takes $144,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 126,182 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,537 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 32,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,563,252 shares of company stock valued at $91,137,437. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

GM traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $60.54. 143,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,280,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.