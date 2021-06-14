Aroa Biosurgery Limited (ASX:ARX) Insider Acquires A$61,443.75 in Stock

Aroa Biosurgery Limited (ASX:ARX) insider Philip McCaw bought 81,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,443.75 ($43,888.39).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76.
About Aroa Biosurgery
