Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Down 37.5% in May

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the May 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.0 days.
Shares of Cogeco stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 833. Cogeco has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $79.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.34.
Cogeco Company Profile
