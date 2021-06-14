Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.68, with a volume of 1796042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.55.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 363.71%.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

DIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$325.76 million and a PE ratio of 46.36.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$7.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.