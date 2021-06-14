Q3 Asset Management Takes $3.08 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.54. 20,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,218. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.82 and a 52 week high of $117.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.79.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

