Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,875 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.73. The stock had a trading volume of 40,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $167.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.11.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.