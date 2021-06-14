Bluestein R H & Co. Has $1.62 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bluestein R H & Co. reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,455 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.19. The company had a trading volume of 30,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,250. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.81. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $167.14. The company has a market cap of $131.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.11.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

