$1.04 EPS Expected for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to report $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.22. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TotalEnergies.

NYSE:TTE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.39. 18,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,627. The firm has a market cap of $131.04 billion, a PE ratio of -29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

