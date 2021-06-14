Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Osisko Gold Royalties reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Osisko Gold Royalties.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Osisko Gold Royalties’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OR. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.11, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

