JT Stratford LLC Acquires 6,854 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.9% of JT Stratford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,635,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,238,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.24. The stock had a trading volume of 131,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,691. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.27. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $64.03 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.