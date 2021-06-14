Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 451 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 191,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,462,000 after acquiring an additional 42,495 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 48,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $73.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.33.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,254,091. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

