Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 2,078 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.90 on Monday, hitting $149.38. 94,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,948,734. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

