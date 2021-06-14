JT Stratford LLC Purchases 13,832 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 217.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 35,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.07. The company had a trading volume of 124,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,255. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

