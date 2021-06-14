Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires Shares of 142,195 Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 142,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,353,000. Diodes makes up about 1.5% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 9,672.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.
DIOD stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $77.94. 1,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,759. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.51. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $91.02. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43.
DIOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upped their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.
In other Diodes news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $4,189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,907,072.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,895,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,574 shares of company stock worth $13,977,140 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.