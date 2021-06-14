Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires Shares of 142,195 Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 142,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,353,000. Diodes makes up about 1.5% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 9,672.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

DIOD stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $77.94. 1,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,759. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.51. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $91.02. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. Diodes’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upped their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

In other Diodes news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $4,189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,907,072.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,895,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,574 shares of company stock worth $13,977,140 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

