Tiger Pacific Capital LP Buys New Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 920,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,845,000. ZTO Express (Cayman) accounts for 4.9% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, March 29th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.64. 24,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,581,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

